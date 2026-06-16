Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS - Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,477 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 91,036 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,948,620 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $7,994,594,000 after purchasing an additional 564,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,311,491 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,879,632,000 after purchasing an additional 210,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,293,485 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,746,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $923,672,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,393,116 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $826,214,000 after purchasing an additional 36,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 4,666 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.87, for a total value of $834,607.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,273.76. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTAS. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Cintas from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cintas from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $215.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS opened at $174.74 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $173.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.24. Cintas Corporation has a 1 year low of $161.16 and a 1 year high of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Cintas's payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation NASDAQ: CTAS is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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