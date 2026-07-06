Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $352,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,686 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock worth $3,509,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,865 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock worth $286,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock worth $684,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,279 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $138.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.39 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $131.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on AEP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Electric Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

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