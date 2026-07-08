Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,912 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,756 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company's stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,186 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 108,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company's stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $283.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Johnson & Johnson

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $267.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.09 and a 200 day moving average of $232.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $154.21 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

See Also

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