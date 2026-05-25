Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,247 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Ralph Lauren worth $27,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 32,362 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,601 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $83,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $899,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 47,445 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,578 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings cut Ralph Lauren from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RL

Ralph Lauren News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Ralph Lauren this week:

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $377.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1 year low of $258.13 and a 1 year high of $393.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.28. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 11.60%.The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

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