Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Shares Sold by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Rambus logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Schwartz Investment Counsel reduced its Rambus stake by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 50,000 shares and leaving it with 180,337 shares worth about $16.6 million.
  • Rambus reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, posting $0.63 EPS versus the $0.61 consensus, while revenue of $180.19 million slightly beat estimates.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive, with several firms raising price targets; the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target of $130.43.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,337 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Rambus worth $16,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,701,773 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,323,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140,948 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 4.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,432,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $253,418,000 after purchasing an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rambus by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $200,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rambus by 572.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,822,030 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $189,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rambus by 196.0% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,550,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $161,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,776 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

In other news, Director Meera Rao sold 2,972 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.30, for a total transaction of $446,691.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,974 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,092.20. This represents a 12.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,426 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $470,162.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 345,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,960,710.55. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 61,123 shares of company stock worth $6,295,577 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rambus Trading Down 3.1%

RMBS stock opened at $130.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 1.79. Rambus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $161.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 31.90%.The business had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $179.94 million. Research analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. William Blair started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Rambus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Rambus from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Rambus Right Now?

Before you consider Rambus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rambus wasn't on the list.

While Rambus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own in 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Spring 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
How Williams Companies Is Cashing in on the AI Power Boom
By Chris Markoch | May 6, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026

Recent Videos

If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
The Dollar Is Crashing (And These 3 Stocks Are Cashing In)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines