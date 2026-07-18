Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,888 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.2% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in AbbVie by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company's stock.

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AbbVie Trading Up 0.1%

AbbVie stock opened at $254.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.63 and a 1-year high of $261.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio is 340.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $235.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $267.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Article Title

AbbVie’s Allergan Aesthetics unit won European Commission approval for Boey® (trenibotulinumtoxinE), a new facial injectable for glabellar lines. The approval gives AbbVie a differentiated aesthetics product in all 30 EEA countries and could add another growth driver to offset Humira-related declines. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Article Title

Investors are also focusing on AbbVie’s neuroscience franchise and other newer product catalysts, with analysts expecting solid Q2 growth and continued momentum from brands such as Vyalev, RINVOQ, and SKYRIZI ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Article Title

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and multiple price-target increases in July, reinforcing confidence in AbbVie’s long-term pipeline and earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2026 EPS estimate for AbbVie to $14.08 from $14.23, though the new estimate remains close to the consensus of $14.18 and is not a major deviation. Article Title

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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