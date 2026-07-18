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Range Capital Acquisition Corp. $RANG Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Range Capital Acquisition logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its Range Capital Acquisition stake by 50% in the first quarter, selling 100,000 shares and leaving it with 100,000 shares worth about $1.05 million.
  • Several other institutional investors recently took new positions in RANG, including K2 Principal Fund, Governors Lane, Jane Street Group, Glazer Capital, and Radcliffe Capital Management.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak: Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating, and MarketBeat shows an average rating of “Sell.”
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Range Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RANG - Free Report) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.71% of Range Capital Acquisition worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RANG. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,231,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,609,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Range Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $188,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Range Capital Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Capital Acquisition currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Report on RANG

Range Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Range Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. Range Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

Range Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RANG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Range Capital Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Range Capital Acquisition Corp is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ under the symbol RANG. The company was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering with the goal of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. As a blank‐check vehicle, it does not currently operate any underlying business but seeks to identify a suitable target that aligns with its investment criteria.

The SPAC is sponsored by Range Capital Partners, a private equity firm with a background in investing across industrial, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Range Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RANG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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