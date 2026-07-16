Range Resources Corporation $RRC Shares Acquired by Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721,749 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after acquiring an additional 718,648 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises 6.6% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Range Resources worth $122,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Range Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,660,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $975,311,000 after acquiring an additional 326,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,553,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $901,021,000 after purchasing an additional 701,751 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,467,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $474,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,965,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $316,123,000 after purchasing an additional 673,827 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,238,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $184,724,000 after purchasing an additional 818,295 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stephens reduced their price objective on Range Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research lowered Range Resources from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Range Resources from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RRC

Trending Headlines about Range Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Range Resources this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Range Resources (RRC) from hold to strong sell, signaling weaker analyst confidence. Zacks.com

Zacks Research downgraded Range Resources (RRC) from hold to strong sell, signaling weaker analyst confidence. Negative Sentiment: Zacks previewed second-quarter earnings and said Range Resources may not have the ingredients needed to beat expectations, suggesting downside risk into the report. Article

Zacks previewed second-quarter earnings and said Range Resources may not have the ingredients needed to beat expectations, suggesting downside risk into the report. Negative Sentiment: Analysts at Zacks Research lowered earnings estimates across several future periods, including FY2026 and FY2027, which can pressure valuation expectations for RRC.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $36.07 on Thursday. Range Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $48.31. The business's 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Range Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 26.09%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids. The company focuses its core operations on the Appalachian Basin, with a significant presence in Pennsylvania's Marcellus Shale. Through its drilling and completion activities, Range Resources seeks to optimize production efficiency while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and cost management.

The company's technical expertise centers on advanced horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques, which it applies to unlock unconventional resources.

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