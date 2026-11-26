State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC - Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,967,417 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 8,804,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.27% of Range Resources worth $369,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $868,085,000. Boston Partners raised its position in Range Resources by 4.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,779,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $473,728,000 after acquiring an additional 552,648 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Range Resources by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 3,953,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $148,403,000 after purchasing an additional 639,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Range Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,633,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $73,788,000 after buying an additional 187,195 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,470,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, October 5th. Freedom Broker downgraded shares of Range Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Texas Capital lowered shares of Range Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Range Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Range Resources from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Range Resources Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $56.90. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $842.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.19 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 25.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Corporation will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Range Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation is an independent energy company focused on exploring for, developing and producing natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil. Its operations are concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, particularly the Marcellus Shale in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company also markets and sells its production to customers in the energy and industrial sectors. Range Resources has played a significant role in developing the Marcellus Shale, a major natural gas-producing formation in the United States.

See Also

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