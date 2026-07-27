Rangeley Capital LLC Invests $2.02 Million in TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 190,000 shares of the travel company's stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. TripAdvisor comprises approximately 1.8% of Rangeley Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Rangeley Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of TripAdvisor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,848,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,416,019 shares of the travel company's stock worth $120,585,000 after buying an additional 1,445,607 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 3,355,310 shares of the travel company's stock worth $48,853,000 after buying an additional 961,121 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,567,936 shares of the travel company's stock worth $182,989,000 after buying an additional 721,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,143,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TripAdvisor

In other TripAdvisor news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,396 shares in the company, valued at $423,070.80. This represents a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.75. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.69 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on TripAdvisor from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TripAdvisor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on TripAdvisor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TripAdvisor currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor NASDAQ: TRIP is a leading online travel company that operates a digital platform for travel information, reviews and booking services. The company's flagship website and mobile apps allow users to access and contribute travel-related content—ranging from hotel and restaurant reviews to ratings for tours, attractions and vacation rentals—helping consumers plan and book trips around the world.

The core of TripAdvisor's offering is its community-driven review system, which aggregates user-generated feedback alongside editorial content and professional photography.

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