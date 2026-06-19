Rare Wolf Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,714 Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,714 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,339 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,128,000 after buying an additional 33,981 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sun Communities by 26.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $2,955,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of SUI opened at $118.51 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $137.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). Sun Communities had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sun Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Weiss Ratings lowered Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUI

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

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