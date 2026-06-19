Rare Wolf Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 142,780 Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Rare Wolf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,179,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $128,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,676 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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More Pfizer News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Negative Sentiment: Pfizer announced that Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton will step down on August 15 for an external opportunity, prompting concerns about leadership continuity and execution at a time when investors are closely watching the company’s 2026 outlook. Reuters article

Pfizer announced that Chief Financial Officer Dave Denton will step down on August 15 for an external opportunity, prompting concerns about leadership continuity and execution at a time when investors are closely watching the company’s 2026 outlook. Negative Sentiment: The market appears to be treating the CFO transition as a near-term uncertainty, with several reports noting that Pfizer’s shares fell as investors reassessed growth catalysts and financial stability. TipRanks article

The market appears to be treating the CFO transition as a near-term uncertainty, with several reports noting that Pfizer’s shares fell as investors reassessed growth catalysts and financial stability. Neutral Sentiment: Pfizer named Cecile Guegan as interim CFO and said it is conducting a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement, which helps reduce uncertainty but does not fully remove investor concerns. Business Wire article

Pfizer named Cecile Guegan as interim CFO and said it is conducting a comprehensive search for a permanent replacement, which helps reduce uncertainty but does not fully remove investor concerns. Neutral Sentiment: The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, which should limit downside if management can maintain operational momentum despite the executive transition. TipRanks article

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance, which should limit downside if management can maintain operational momentum despite the executive transition. Positive Sentiment: Recent business updates, including progress on the obesity pipeline and a China partnership expansion, provide longer-term growth optionality, though they were not enough to offset today’s leadership-driven selloff. Yahoo Finance article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Pfizer from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Pfizer's payout ratio is presently 131.30%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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