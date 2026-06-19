Rare Wolf Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 5,412 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000. Tesla comprises 1.5% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Glj Research restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $288.77 and a one year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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