Rare Wolf Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,460 Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,460 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Lam Research makes up about 1.0% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $389.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $87.75 and a one year high of $401.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $298.90 and its 200-day moving average is $240.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Trending Headlines about Lam Research

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $425.00 price target on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $333.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total value of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total value of $2,371,226.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,102,312. The trade was a 11.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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