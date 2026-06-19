Rare Wolf Capital LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Rare Wolf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,159 shares of the coffee company's stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. Starbucks comprises about 0.9% of Rare Wolf Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,232,650,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,460,350 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,229,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 84,727,405 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $7,135,228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007,268 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 146.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,049,192 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $553,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,014 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,691,772 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,243,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,479 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,053,565. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $233,621.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,548,198.79. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock worth $863,707 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Starbucks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Starbucks from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded Starbucks from a "strong sell" rating to a "moderate sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $107.93.

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Starbucks News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $100.65 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.99 and a 12 month high of $108.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Starbucks's payout ratio is 187.88%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

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