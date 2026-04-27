Rareview Capital LLC Acquires New Position in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. $FAX

Rareview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 180,097 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up 1.8% of Rareview Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rareview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,167 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 139,708 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,040 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,644 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company's stock.

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abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $14.94 on Monday. abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.3%.

abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company listed on the NYSE American under the ticker FAX. The fund seeks to provide total return by focusing primarily on current income and secondarily on capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia-Pacific securities.

Its investment portfolio is concentrated in dividend-paying equity securities of companies domiciled or operating in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan. The fund may invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts (REITs), depositary receipts, convertible securities and derivatives.

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