Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 13,311 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 638,030 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises approximately 1.3% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.21% of S&P Global worth $333,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after acquiring an additional 117,728 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after acquiring an additional 274,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after acquiring an additional 67,868 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,970,788 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,010,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unisphere Establishment lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,800,000 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $949,122,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $416.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $381.61 and a twelve month high of $579.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.S&P Global's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. S&P Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,002.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martina Cheung purchased 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $482.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $490.00 to $485.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $546.39.

Read Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

See Also

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