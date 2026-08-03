Rathbones Group PLC Buys 419,778 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179,435 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 419,778 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.21% of Boston Scientific worth $199,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sfam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $46.75 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.02. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $56.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $77.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSX

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.83 and $5.38 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while management highlighted approximately 7% organic sales growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS. Boston Scientific Q2 earnings call highlights

Boston Scientific reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, exceeding consensus estimates of $0.83 and $5.38 billion, respectively. Revenue increased 7.5% year over year, while management highlighted approximately 7% organic sales growth and a 15% increase in adjusted EPS. Positive Sentiment: Management’s multiyear restructuring plan is intended to improve efficiency and generate roughly $500 million in savings, supporting longer-term margins despite restructuring costs of up to $800 million. Reported workforce reductions are expected to affect operations in Ireland and Costa Rica. Boston Scientific restructuring cuts

Management’s multiyear restructuring plan is intended to improve efficiency and generate roughly $500 million in savings, supporting longer-term margins despite restructuring costs of up to $800 million. Reported workforce reductions are expected to affect operations in Ireland and Costa Rica. Positive Sentiment: Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9% year over year, with thrombectomy revenue rising 12.5% and embolization and access revenue increasing 20.0%. The results provide supportive operating momentum for Boston Scientific’s pending acquisition of Penumbra, although PEN will not issue full-year guidance during the transaction. Penumbra second-quarter financial results

Penumbra reported second-quarter revenue of $390.0 million, up 14.9% year over year, with thrombectomy revenue rising 12.5% and embolization and access revenue increasing 20.0%. The results provide supportive operating momentum for Boston Scientific’s pending acquisition of Penumbra, although PEN will not issue full-year guidance during the transaction. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive but more cautious: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $74 target, while TD Cowen and Truist maintained Buy ratings despite lowering targets to $56 and $57. Argus reiterated a Hold rating, and BTIG reduced its expectations.

Analyst sentiment remains broadly constructive but more cautious: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating with a $74 target, while TD Cowen and Truist maintained Buy ratings despite lowering targets to $56 and $57. Argus reiterated a Hold rating, and BTIG reduced its expectations. Negative Sentiment: Boston Scientific lowered its full-year outlook because of headwinds affecting its electrophysiology and WATCHMAN portfolios. Analysts also cited a reset in expectations for these businesses, limiting the near-term upside from the earnings beat. Boston Scientific lowered full-year guidance

Boston Scientific lowered its full-year outlook because of headwinds affecting its electrophysiology and WATCHMAN portfolios. Analysts also cited a reset in expectations for these businesses, limiting the near-term upside from the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: A recall involving the Rapid Refill Continuous Injection System adds a product and execution risk, while the restructuring will create near-term charges before expected savings are realized. Boston Scientific earnings, recall and restructuring

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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