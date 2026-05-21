Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 12,830 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.
NextEra Energy Trading Down 1.9%
NYSE:NEE opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average of $87.97. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.73.
NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at NextEra Energy
In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,934 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $458,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,165. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,411,924.13. This trade represents a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.35.
View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy
NextEra Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NextEra says the Dominion combination could strengthen its long-term growth profile, expand its scale in regulated power, and better position the company to serve surging electricity demand from AI data centers. Giant US power merger bets on AI build-out, but may hinge on power bills
- Positive Sentiment: Management has argued the deal should improve affordability and create a stronger credit profile, which could support future earnings growth if regulators approve the transaction. NextEra CEO Ketchum sees Dominion deal boosting energy affordability
- Neutral Sentiment: NextEra was also highlighted on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” adding some positive sentiment, but this appears to be a minor catalyst compared with the merger news. Alibaba, NextEra Energy, Transocean And A Real Estate Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are worried the Dominion deal will face a lengthy regulatory review, especially in Virginia, which could delay closing and add uncertainty around approvals and execution. NextEra-Dominion Merger Likely Faces Lengthy Virginia Review, RBC Says
- Negative Sentiment: The size of the transaction has also sparked skepticism over valuation and sparked shareholder scrutiny, including a class-action style investigation into whether the merger terms are fair to NextEra holders. HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Announces An Investigation of NextEra Energy, Inc. NYSE: NEE
- Negative Sentiment: Separately, Reuters reported NextEra will buy Caliber Resource Partners for $1.3 billion and create a shale-focused joint venture, adding another capital allocation item for investors to digest. NextEra to buy Quantum-backed energy firm Caliber, set up US shale JV, sources say
About NextEra Energy
(Free Report
)
NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.
NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.
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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.
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