Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 51,052 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $148,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The stock has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.64. The business's 50 day moving average is $156.71 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $169.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX beat Q1 estimates with earnings of $1.19 per share versus about $1.01 expected, while revenue came in at $14.32 billion, above forecasts. Article Title

TJX beat Q1 estimates with earnings of $1.19 per share versus about $1.01 expected, while revenue came in at $14.32 billion, above forecasts. Positive Sentiment: Comparable sales rose 6% and pretax margin improved to 12.0%, showing that traffic and profitability remain strong across banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Article Title

Comparable sales rose 6% and pretax margin improved to 12.0%, showing that traffic and profitability remain strong across banners like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year FY27 guidance, including EPS to $5.08-$5.15 and comp sales growth to 3%-4%, signaling confidence that momentum will continue. Article Title

The company raised full-year FY27 guidance, including EPS to $5.08-$5.15 and comp sales growth to 3%-4%, signaling confidence that momentum will continue. Positive Sentiment: TJX also increased its share buyback authorization to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which is supportive for earnings per share and investor returns. Article Title

TJX also increased its share buyback authorization to $2.75 billion-$3.0 billion, which is supportive for earnings per share and investor returns. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s Q2 EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.17 is roughly in line with consensus, so the market is mostly reacting to the stronger full-year outlook rather than a big near-term beat. Article Title

Management’s Q2 EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.17 is roughly in line with consensus, so the market is mostly reacting to the stronger full-year outlook rather than a big near-term beat. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary was mixed on upside from here, with some noting the stock already reflects much of the beat-and-raise optimism. Article Title

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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