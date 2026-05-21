Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,839,137 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 129,024 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.23% of Amphenol worth $383,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,553,498 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $17,102,440,000 after buying an additional 1,322,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,025,072 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $6,942,156,000 after buying an additional 676,797 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after buying an additional 14,714,177 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after buying an additional 8,021,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 340.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,257,379 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,386,182,000 after buying an additional 7,930,532 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH stock opened at $122.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.44 and a 12-month high of $167.04. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $134.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.53.

View Our Latest Report on APH

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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