Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,627 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 87,615 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $214,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $142.59 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $145.36 and its 200 day moving average is $148.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $332.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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