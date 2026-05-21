Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 647.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,265 shares of the medical technology company's stock after buying an additional 189,948 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $77,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 90,755 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $31,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Terra Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,216,000. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,952,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,863 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $387.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $395.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $320.99 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $281.00 and a fifty-two week high of $404.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. Stryker's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.74%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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