Rathbones Group PLC Has $390.45 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116,386 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after acquiring an additional 107,648 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.5% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Abbott Laboratories worth $390,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of ABT opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories's payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.43.

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Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

See Also

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