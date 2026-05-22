Rathbones Group PLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,206 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,103 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company's stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company's stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 6,294 shares of the company's stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. William Blair upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed its Buy rating on Palantir and raised its price target to $225 , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Read More

Rosenblatt reaffirmed its rating on Palantir and raised its price target to , highlighting continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Article Title

Several articles point to Palantir’s strong fundamentals, including record revenue growth, high margins, and a standout “Rule of 40” score, reinforcing the company’s AI platform momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Article Title

Coverage around expanding customer growth and rising U.S. commercial adoption suggests Palantir’s enterprise AI demand remains strong, which supports the bull case for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Palantir is being mentioned in multiple “AI stock” and “best buy” comparison pieces, keeping it in the spotlight and supporting investor attention, but these articles do not add new company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Article Title

The main source of weakness is a report that Palantir is challenging the DIA over an analytics contract, which raises uncertainty around a government relationship that is important to the stock’s defense growth narrative. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also warns that Palantir’s valuation remains stretched and that the stock may have run ahead of fundamentals, which can weigh on sentiment during pullbacks. Article Title

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $137.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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