Rathbones Group PLC Has $62.44 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,204 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ulta Beauty worth $62,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,848 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,253,047,000 after buying an additional 23,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,260 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,079,973,000 after buying an additional 44,182 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,263,820 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $690,994,000 after buying an additional 103,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 840,383 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $459,479,000 after buying an additional 211,485 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 626,093 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $342,316,000 after buying an additional 43,458 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Ulta Beauty this week:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $493.12 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $402.50 and a fifty-two week high of $714.97. The stock's 50-day moving average is $534.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.31. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $8.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 9.31%.The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.46 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.050-28.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.29, for a total transaction of $243,759.08. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,128.07. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $674.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $687.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

See Also

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