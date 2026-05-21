Rathbones Group PLC Has $83.80 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,618 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,507.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,192,196 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $456,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,925 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,386,519 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $4,292,310,000 after purchasing an additional 490,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 56.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,661 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $550,422,000 after purchasing an additional 435,178 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,159 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $568,930,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $499.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,768.36. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cynthia Yazdi sold 7,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.01, for a total value of $3,297,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,254.29. The trade was a 42.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $396.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.08. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $359.36 and a 1 year high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. Motorola Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Motorola Solutions's payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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