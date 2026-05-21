Rathbones Group PLC Has $87.77 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 111,396 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $87,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 12,167 shares of company stock worth $1,757,783 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Barclays lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price objective on CBRE Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $180.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE CBRE opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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