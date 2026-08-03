Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS - Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,384 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Cadence Design Systems worth $175,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,231,070 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $8,511,888,000 after purchasing an additional 307,753 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,603,368 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,939,561,000 after buying an additional 135,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627,272 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,378,707,000 after buying an additional 92,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,922,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,534,180 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,104,714,000 after buying an additional 376,654 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 1,511 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.34, for a total transaction of $576,204.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 23,264 shares in the company, valued at $8,871,493.76. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 25,005 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $10,377,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $105,210,385. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 145,557 shares of company stock valued at $56,375,287 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $395.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Cadence Design Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $405.69.

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Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $340.02 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $262.75 and a 12-month high of $416.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $372.37 and its 200 day moving average is $330.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc NASDAQ: CDNS is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company's offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

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