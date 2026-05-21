Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,732 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,106,770 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Mondelez International were worth $34,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,283,829 shares of the company's stock worth $7,013,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,213 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,561,316 shares of the company's stock worth $4,907,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,868 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,588,126 shares of the company's stock worth $4,347,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,309,117 shares of the company's stock worth $3,797,087,000 after purchasing an additional 862,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,664,043 shares of the company's stock worth $977,337,000 after purchasing an additional 323,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.20 and a 1-year high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.64%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.060 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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