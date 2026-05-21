Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,402 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $98,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reliant Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Reliant Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $5,841,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $873.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $785.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $336.24 and a 52 week high of $931.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total value of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total transaction of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,631,913.85. This trade represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,551 shares of company stock valued at $91,170,351. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple Caterpillar earnings forecasts across 2026, 2027 and 2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher valuation for the stock.

Zacks Research raised multiple Caterpillar earnings forecasts across 2026, 2027 and 2028, signaling stronger expected profitability and supporting a higher valuation for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also increased Caterpillar’s long-term fair value and price targets, reflecting improving growth expectations and suggesting Wall Street sees more upside than before.

Analysts also increased Caterpillar’s long-term fair value and price targets, reflecting improving growth expectations and suggesting Wall Street sees more upside than before. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Caterpillar is “integral to data center construction,” highlighting a new demand driver tied to AI infrastructure buildout, which could broaden the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Caterpillar is “integral to data center construction,” highlighting a new demand driver tied to AI infrastructure buildout, which could broaden the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: The company’s “Building Beyond” internship coverage spotlighted Caterpillar’s use of new AI, reinforcing investor interest in its technology and workforce development efforts. Article Title

The company’s “Building Beyond” internship coverage spotlighted Caterpillar’s use of new AI, reinforcing investor interest in its technology and workforce development efforts. Neutral Sentiment: Caterpillar was mentioned in several stock-screening and watchlist articles for industrial, mining, and construction names, which adds visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Caterpillar was mentioned in several stock-screening and watchlist articles for industrial, mining, and construction names, which adds visibility but does not by itself change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: One story noted concerns around workforce and tariff issues at a Caterpillar-related facility, which could be a mild headwind if trade or labor costs intensify. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $960.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $940.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,043.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $923.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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