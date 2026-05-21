Rathbones Group PLC Sells 114,090 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,107 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 114,090 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $70,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $725,219,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,019,749 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $9,391,261,000 after buying an additional 2,376,706 shares during the period. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,904,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

More Walt Disney News

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Article Title

Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Positive Sentiment: Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Article Title

Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Article Title

Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Disney is facing a proposed $5 million class-action lawsuit over its alleged use of facial-recognition technology on park visitors, adding legal and reputational risk for the company. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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