Rathbones Group PLC Sells 12,429 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,867 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,429 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $30,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE:JCI opened at $137.62 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $96.01 and a 52-week high of $147.32.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%.The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a "hold" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $147.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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