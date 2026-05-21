Rathbones Group PLC Sells 14,506 Shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,601 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of BJ's Wholesale Club worth $29,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company's stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BJ's Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company's stock.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Down 2.5%

NYSE BJ opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.68 and a 52 week high of $120.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. BJ's Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $186,939.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, February 20th. William Blair restated a "mixed" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ's Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $107.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BJ

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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