Rathbones Group PLC Sells 152,894 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,565 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 152,894 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $44,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,167 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 365.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 132.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.1%

BAH stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a one year low of $59.50 and a one year high of $114.48.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.32. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 76.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton's quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Booz Allen Hamilton's dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here