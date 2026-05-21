Rathbones Group PLC Sells 15,658 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,733 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 15,658 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 2.1% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.25% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $536,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 778,822 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $315,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 602,031 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $244,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $451.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.63. The company has a market cap of $167.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $616.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

See Also

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