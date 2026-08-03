Rathbones Group PLC Sells 186,691 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,874 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 186,691 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Accenture worth $142,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Key Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: UniCredit digital-transformation deal: Accenture and IBM are collaborating with UniCredit to build a next-generation European banking platform. The project reinforces Accenture’s position in large, strategic technology-transformation contracts and could support future bookings and revenue. UniCredit, Accenture and IBM Collaborate to Build Europe's Next-Generation Banking Platform

Accenture and IBM are collaborating with UniCredit to build a next-generation European banking platform. The project reinforces Accenture’s position in large, strategic technology-transformation contracts and could support future bookings and revenue. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy remains a potential catalyst: Coverage highlighted Accenture’s investments in artificial intelligence and its Edge business as opportunities to capture demand for AI implementation and enterprise modernization. Successful execution could improve growth prospects and sentiment toward the stock. Why Is Accenture Strengthening Its AI Strategy?

Coverage highlighted Accenture’s investments in artificial intelligence and its Edge business as opportunities to capture demand for AI implementation and enterprise modernization. Successful execution could improve growth prospects and sentiment toward the stock. Positive Sentiment: Deeply discounted valuation: Analysts noted that ACN trades at roughly 12 times fiscal 2026 earnings following a steep decline, with an approximately 4% dividend yield. The valuation has prompted cautious views that the market may be pricing in more permanent business damage than ultimately occurs. ACN Got Cheaper. The Business Did Not Get Worse

Analysts noted that ACN trades at roughly 12 times fiscal 2026 earnings following a steep decline, with an approximately 4% dividend yield. The valuation has prompted cautious views that the market may be pricing in more permanent business damage than ultimately occurs. Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his holdings by 37.2%. Because the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it offers limited insight into current management expectations. Accenture Insider Trading Filing

General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares for about $1.7 million, reducing his holdings by 37.2%. Because the transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, it offers limited insight into current management expectations. Negative Sentiment: Execution concerns remain: Accenture’s organic growth is weak and bookings have declined, while Capgemini’s stronger performance suggests that some of ACN’s pressure may reflect company-specific execution issues rather than industry conditions. AI initiatives are promising, but their ability to scale and expand margins remains unproven. Accenture: The Market Is Pricing In Too Much Permanent Damage

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Evercore set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. William Blair downgraded Accenture from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $192.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $166.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $118.15 and a 52 week high of $291.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 10,498 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,710,964.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,450.30. The trade was a 37.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Further Reading

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