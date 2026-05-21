Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $40,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tesla by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $417.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $387.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $417.12. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 382.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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