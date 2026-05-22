Rathbones Group PLC Sells 22,271 Shares of onsemi $ON

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,318 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 22,271 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in onsemi were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in onsemi by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,981,981 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,774 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its position in onsemi by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,647,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $129,703,000 after purchasing an additional 187,899 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in onsemi by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,146 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,327,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Get onsemi alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst-style commentary says onsemi looks better positioned than Navitas for AI power infrastructure because its margins are improving and data-center revenue is rising. Navitas vs onsemi: Which Stock Wins the AI Power Infrastructure Race?

Analyst-style commentary says onsemi looks better positioned than Navitas for AI power infrastructure because its margins are improving and data-center revenue is rising. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage says ON is gaining ground in China’s EV market, where its silicon-carbide products are being used in more vehicles and future EV platforms, supporting long-term growth expectations. ON Gains Ground in China EV Market: What Does it Mean for Investors?

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

Insider Activity at onsemi

In other onsemi news, insider Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 6,114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $358,708.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 173,943 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,235.81. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,548,708. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.11. onsemi has a one year low of $40.62 and a one year high of $119.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.94.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider onsemi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and onsemi wasn't on the list.

While onsemi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here