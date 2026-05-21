Rathbones Group PLC Sells 76,827 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401,781 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 76,827 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Shopify worth $225,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the software maker's stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

Key Shopify News

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $105.01 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.58.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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