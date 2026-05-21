Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,793 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 31,762 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Intuit worth $191,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $670.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $540.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $634.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $383.93 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $106.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.90 and a 200-day moving average of $514.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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