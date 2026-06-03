Rational Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Rational Advisors Inc. grew its position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,699 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors Inc.'s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $171.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

View Our Latest Report on XOM

ExxonMobil News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Transactions at ExxonMobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExxonMobil Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:XOM opened at $149.78 on Wednesday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.73 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $620.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.16.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Further Reading

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