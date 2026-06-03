Rational Advisors Inc. Purchases 18,500 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Rational Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 528.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $87.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $83.96 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,942 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $778,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,868. This trade represents a 21.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $5,889,131 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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