Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 114.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Raymond James Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RJF alerts: Sign Up

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.82 and a 12-month high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.92 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.42%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 29,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total value of $4,206,289.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,431.24. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $166.00 price target (up from $158.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $182.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $172.92.

Get Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Raymond James Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Raymond James Financial wasn't on the list.

While Raymond James Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here