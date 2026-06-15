Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,869 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 83,056 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Raymond James Financial worth $61,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get RJF alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $116,307,000 after purchasing an additional 126,572 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 155,430 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,961,000 after purchasing an additional 55,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 29,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.34, for a total transaction of $4,206,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,431.24. This trade represents a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $174.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Raymond James Financial from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $172.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Raymond James Financial stock opened at $154.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.82 and a fifty-two week high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.05 and a 200 day moving average of $156.55.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 13.04%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.42%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Raymond James Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Raymond James Financial wasn't on the list.

While Raymond James Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here