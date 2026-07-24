Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF Stake Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF - Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,522 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,640 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $5,514,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Raymond James Financial by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Raymond James Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,745 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,350,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC raised its position in Raymond James Financial by 135.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company's stock.

Get RJF alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $192.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Raymond James Financial from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $166.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James Financial

More Raymond James Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Raymond James Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with reported EPS of $3.14 versus $2.91 expected and revenue of $3.93 billion versus $3.87 billion expected.

Raymond James beat Q3 earnings and revenue estimates, with reported EPS of $3.14 versus $2.91 expected and revenue of $3.93 billion versus $3.87 billion expected. Positive Sentiment: Management reported record quarterly net revenues, record EPS, and strong year-over-year growth in profitability, which suggests operating momentum remains solid. Raymond James Financial Reports Fiscal Third Quarter of 2026 Results

Management reported record quarterly net revenues, record EPS, and strong year-over-year growth in profitability, which suggests operating momentum remains solid. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Barclays to $196, Citizens JMP to $205, and JPMorgan to $179, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock.

Several analysts raised price targets after the earnings release, including Barclays to $196, Citizens JMP to $205, and JPMorgan to $179, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Business fundamentals were strong, with record client assets under administration of $1.92 trillion and $21.7 billion of net new assets in the Private Client Group, highlighting healthy client inflows.

Raymond James Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:RJF opened at $166.14 on Friday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.82 and a 1 year high of $177.66. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $156.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial's payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Raymond James Financial Profile

Raymond James Financial is a diversified financial services firm headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Founded in 1962, the company provides a range of services to individual investors, businesses and institutions through a combination of wealth management, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, banking and trust services. Its business model centers on a network of financial advisors and broker-dealer operations that deliver personalized financial planning, investment advisory services and brokerage solutions.

The firm's core offerings include private client wealth management delivered by independent and employee advisors, equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, and investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and capital raising.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Raymond James Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Raymond James Financial wasn't on the list.

While Raymond James Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here