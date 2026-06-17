RBF Capital LLC Buys New Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.08% of FTI Consulting at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,051 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $279,145,000 after buying an additional 503,885 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,250 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $183,172,000 after buying an additional 402,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $61,137,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 10,081.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 321,731 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $54,961,000 after buying an additional 318,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $43,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company's stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

FCN opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of -0.05. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.84 and a 1-year high of $189.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.FTI Consulting's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Eun Nam bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.59 per share, with a total value of $289,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,121,987.28. This trade represents a 10.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton bought 2,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. The trade was a 2.65% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,576. Insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTI Consulting has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $174.50.

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About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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