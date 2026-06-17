RBF Capital LLC Takes $2.17 Million Position in Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,308 shares of the company's stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company's stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 9,579 shares of the company's stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VSXY. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $82.60.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria's Secret & Co. stock opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.16.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $2,221,472.74. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,175,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $734,291,336.03. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna James bought 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 63,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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