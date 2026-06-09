Realty Income Corporation $O Holdings Lifted by Erste Asset Management GmbH

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 1,442.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 119,800 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH's holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,067,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $186,497,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,415,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,478,910,000 after purchasing an additional 684,949 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund PDN purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,434,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 73.0% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 28.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 234,151 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $14,234,000 after purchasing an additional 51,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income's payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on O

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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