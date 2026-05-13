Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 68.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,836 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 90,023 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,151.22. This trade represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Realty Income from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Realty Income

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Realty Income's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.39%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Further Reading

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